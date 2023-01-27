 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Timberland 54, Fort Zumwalt West 43

1234Final
Timberland1713101454
Fort Zumwalt West1010121143
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland11-72-31113/621038/58
Fort Zumwalt West9-92-2983/551007/56

TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)25627-71
Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)12502-52
Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)11403-42
David Long (#5, G, Sr.)4004-44
Mason Carroll (#12, F, Jr.)21001
Timberland
