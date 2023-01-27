Box: Timberland 54, Fort Zumwalt West 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|17
|13
|10
|14
|54
|Fort Zumwalt West
|10
|10
|12
|11
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|11-7
|2-3
|1113/62
|1038/58
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9-9
|2-2
|983/55
|1007/56
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)
|25
|6
|2
|7-7
|1
|Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-5
|2
|Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|2
|David Long (#5, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|4
|Mason Carroll (#12, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.