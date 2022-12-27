Box: Timberland 56, St. Charles West 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|11
|16
|11
|13
|51
|Timberland
|11
|15
|19
|11
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|2-8
|0-1
|628/63
|594/59
|Timberland
|8-1
|0-0
|616/62
|493/49
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Barry Thomas Jr (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|21
|7
|2
|1-3
|1
|Amir Martin (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Kyle Quinn (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-8
|0
|Nick Lewis (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|2
|AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|1
|Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|5
|Will Muench (#23, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Jacob Aydelott (#1, G, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|David Long (#5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|August Billings (#11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3