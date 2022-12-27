 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Timberland 56, St. Charles West 51

1234Final
St. Charles West1116111351
Timberland1115191156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West2-80-1628/63594/59
Timberland8-10-0616/62493/49

St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Barry Thomas Jr (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)21721-31
Amir Martin (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)126002
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)8302-41
Kyle Quinn (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)6104-80
Nick Lewis (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)42005
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)14602-22
AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)9121-21
Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)9401-15
Will Muench (#23, G, Sr.)9121-20
Jacob Aydelott (#1, G, So.)93100
David Long (#5, G, Sr.)42001
August Billings (#11, G, Sr.)21003
