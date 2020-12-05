Box: Timberland 60, Hannibal 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hannibal
|11
|16
|4
|20
|51
|Timberland
|11
|15
|12
|22
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hannibal
|2-2
|0-0
|196/49
|169/42
|Timberland
|1-1
|0-0
|118/30
|115/29
|Hannibal
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant McDaniel (#5, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|20
|4
|2
|6-6
|2
|Mario Foster (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|17
|1
|3
|6-8
|4
|Luke Busateri (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-3
|3
|TJ Jenkins (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Chris Johnson (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|3
|Travis Reeves (#50, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
