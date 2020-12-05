 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Timberland 60, Hannibal 51
0 comments

Box: Timberland 60, Hannibal 51

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Hannibal111642051
Timberland1115122260
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hannibal2-20-0196/49169/42
Timberland1-10-0118/30115/29
Hannibal
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant McDaniel (#5, 6-1, G, Sr.)20426-62
Mario Foster (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)17136-84
Luke Busateri (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)12411-33
TJ Jenkins (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)60202
Chris Johnson (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)3010-13
Travis Reeves (#50, 6-4, F, So.)21001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports