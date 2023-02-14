|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7-16
|1-7
|1247/54
|1378/60
|Timberland
|14-9
|4-5
|1398/61
|1311/57
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Donovan West (#22, Jr.)
|22
|9-15
|0-4
|4-7
|1
|Jon Gray (#34)
|14
|1-2
|4-7
|0
|1
|Carter Hollingsworth (#10)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0-2
|4
|Kyle Gremaud (Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Luke Knoll (#5, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Jaden Jones (#11)
|3
|0-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|Caleb Schneider (#25, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)
|20
|9-13
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)
|19
|2-6
|4-10
|3-4
|0
|Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jacob Aydelott (#1, G, So.)
|8
|2-3
|0-2
|4-7
|0
|August Billings (#11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-7
|1-1
|0
|0
|Will Muench (#23, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0