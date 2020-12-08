 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Timberland 64, Liberty (Wentzville) 58
0 comments

Box: Timberland 64, Liberty (Wentzville) 58

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Timberland1720111664
Liberty (Wentzville)1015151858
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland2-10-0182/61173/58
Liberty (Wentzville)0-10-058/1964/21
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Busateri (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)14511-33
Mario Foster (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)13223-44
Chris Johnson (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)11312-30
Grant McDaniel (#5, 6-1, G, Sr.)10115-74
AJ Raines (#3, 5-10, G, So.)102201
Travis Reeves (#50, 6-4, F, So.)42000
Nick Alberts (#24, 5-10, G, Sr.)21000
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports