Box: Timberland 64, Liberty (Wentzville) 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|17
|20
|11
|16
|64
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|10
|15
|15
|18
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|2-1
|0-0
|182/61
|173/58
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-1
|0-0
|58/19
|64/21
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Busateri (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-3
|3
|Mario Foster (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-4
|4
|Chris Johnson (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-3
|0
|Grant McDaniel (#5, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|1
|5-7
|4
|AJ Raines (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Travis Reeves (#50, 6-4, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nick Alberts (#24, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
