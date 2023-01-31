 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Timberland 69, Francis Howell North 46

1234Final
Francis Howell North1410121046
Timberland1421151969
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North5-130-5932/521132/63
Timberland12-73-31182/661084/60

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)197-101-22-30
August Billings (#11, G, Sr.)155-705-60
Mason Carroll (#12, F, Jr.)114-41-200
AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)92-31-12-40
David Long (#5, G, Sr.)63-4000
Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)63-4000
Nate Neubauer (#4, G, Jr.)301-100
