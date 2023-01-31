Box: Timberland 69, Francis Howell North 46

|1
|Francis Howell North
|14
|10
|12
|10
|46
|Timberland
|14
|21
|15
|19
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|5-13
|0-5
|932/52
|1132/63
|Timberland
|12-7
|3-3
|1182/66
|1084/60
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)
|19
|7-10
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|August Billings (#11, G, Sr.)
|15
|5-7
|0
|5-6
|0
|Mason Carroll (#12, F, Jr.)
|11
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|David Long (#5, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Nate Neubauer (#4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0