|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Point
|12
|12
|2
|10
|36
|Timberland
|20
|20
|25
|4
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Point
|6-19
|0-10
|982/39
|1400/56
|Timberland
|17-9
|5-5
|1593/64
|1454/58
|North Point
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)
|17
|5-11
|1-2
|4-5
|0
|AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-5
|1-4
|3-3
|0
|Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-5
|0
|1-2
|0
|August Billings (#11, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Aydelott (#1, G, So.)
|8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|Will Muench (#23, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|David Long (#5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|Nate Neubauer (#4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|Mason Carroll (#12, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|0