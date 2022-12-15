 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Timberland 78, Pattonville 67

  • 0
1234Final
Pattonville1615162067
Timberland1921182078
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville2-50-0401/57458/65
Timberland5-10-0413/59347/50

People are also reading…

Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)23912-50
Jacob Aydelott (#1, G, So.)16422-20
AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)12040-20
Will Muench (#23, G, Sr.)8120-10
Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)7301-40
David Long (#5, G, Sr.)4102-20
August Billings (#11, G, Sr.)4102-40
Trent Hanneman (#24, F, Jr.)4102-20
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News