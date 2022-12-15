Box: Timberland 78, Pattonville 67

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|16
|15
|16
|20
|67
|Timberland
|19
|21
|18
|20
|78
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|2-5
|0-0
|401/57
|458/65
|Timberland
|5-1
|0-0
|413/59
|347/50
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caden Bish (#2, F, Sr.)
|23
|9
|1
|2-5
|0
|Jacob Aydelott (#1, G, So.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-2
|0
|AJ Raines (#3, G, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0-2
|0
|Will Muench (#23, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0-1
|0
|Travis Reeves (#13, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|David Long (#5, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|August Billings (#11, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Trent Hanneman (#24, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0