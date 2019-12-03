|1
|Final
|Blue Knights
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Timberland
|15
|21
|10
|17
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Blue Knights
|0-3
|0-0
|163/54
|190/63
|Timberland
|1-1
|0-0
|105/35
|112/37
|Blue Knights
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Lyerla (#13, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|24
|8
|2
|2-3
|2
|Jonathan Davison (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-3
|2
|Luke Busateri (#33, 6-3, F, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|3
|Ethan Markovich (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-5
|1
|Peyton Mecker (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|3
|Ashaad Love (#15, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Trevor Brave (#12, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Markel King (#23, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2