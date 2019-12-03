Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Blue Knights000049
Timberland1521101763
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Blue Knights0-30-0163/54190/63
Timberland1-10-0105/35112/37
Blue Knights
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Lyerla (#13, 6-4, G, Sr.)24822-32
Jonathan Davison (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)13601-32
Luke Busateri (#33, 6-3, F, So.)9303-43
Ethan Markovich (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)5012-51
Peyton Mecker (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)5103-33
Ashaad Love (#15, 5-11, G, Sr.)3101-21
Trevor Brave (#12, 6-3, F, Sr.)21003
Markel King (#23, 6-0, F, Sr.)21002

