Box: Timberland 65, Francis Howell North 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|10-14
|5-5
|1315/55
|1424/59
|Francis Howell North
|1-24
|1-9
|1084/45
|1620/68
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|19
|4
|1
|8-10
|2
|Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0-1
|2
|Kristian Brown (#35, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-8
|4
|Myles Thornhill (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|2
|Brett Winkelmann (#45, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Ryan Murdock (#21, 6-4, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0