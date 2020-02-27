Box: Timberland 65, Francis Howell North 61
Box: Timberland 65, Francis Howell North 61

12345Final
Timberland0000065
Francis Howell North0000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland10-145-51315/551424/59
Francis Howell North1-241-91084/451620/68
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)19418-102
Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)16800-12
Kristian Brown (#35, 6-2, F, Jr.)11403-84
Myles Thornhill (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)9205-62
Brett Winkelmann (#45, 6-2, F, Jr.)4102-22
Ryan Murdock (#21, 6-4, F, Fr.)21000
