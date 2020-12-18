Box: Tolton 52, Borgia 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|8
|12
|14
|15
|49
|Tolton
|10
|14
|15
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|4-3
|0-1
|403/58
|329/47
|Tolton
|3-0
|1-0
|171/24
|154/22
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Patton (#35, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|20
|10-12
|0
|0
|1
|Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|13
|1-2
|3-7
|2-2
|2
|Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)
|7
|2-3
|1-5
|0-2
|0
|Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Adam Rickman (#32, 6-3, F, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-6
|2
|Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
