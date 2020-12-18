 Skip to main content
Box: Tolton 52, Borgia 49
0 comments

1234Final
Borgia812141549
Tolton1014151352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia4-30-1403/58329/47
Tolton3-01-0171/24154/22
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Patton (#35, 6-7, F, Sr.)2010-12001
Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)131-23-72-22
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)72-31-50-20
Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)41-20-12-23
Adam Rickman (#32, 6-3, F, Fr.)30-103-62
Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-4002
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
