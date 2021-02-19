Box: Tolton 74, Trinity 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Tolton
|28
|18
|13
|15
|74
|Trinity
|6
|15
|12
|18
|51
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Tolton
|10-7
|6-1
|1001/59
|996/59
|Trinity
|0-18
|0-3
|824/48
|1361/80
|Tolton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aaron Brady (#3, Sr.)
|22
|4-4
|3-10
|5-6
|2
|Jordan Fulton (#5, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|1-3
|0
|5
|Dwight Lomax
|8
|2-8
|0-2
|4-6
|1
|Will Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|Darius Weaver (#20)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
Tags
