Box: Tolton 74, Trinity 51
Box: Tolton 74, Trinity 51

1234Final
Tolton2818131574
Trinity615121851
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Tolton10-76-11001/59996/59
Trinity0-180-3824/481361/80
Tolton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaron Brady (#3, Sr.)224-43-105-62
Jordan Fulton (#5, Sr.)114-71-305
Dwight Lomax82-80-24-61
Will Johnson (#1, Sr.)72-31-30-11
Darius Weaver (#20)301-100
