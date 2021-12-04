Box: Tolton 76, Webster Groves 74

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Webster Groves
|18
|20
|13
|19
|4
|74
|Tolton
|16
|20
|14
|20
|6
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-1
|0-0
|74/74
|76/76
|Tolton
|2-1
|0-0
|211/211
|196/196
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|20
|4
|2
|6-6
|3
|CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|17
|3
|1
|8-11
|4
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-1
|2
|Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|2
|Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|5
|Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|5
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
