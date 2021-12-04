 Skip to main content
Box: Tolton 76, Webster Groves 74
Box: Tolton 76, Webster Groves 74

12345Final
Webster Groves18201319474
Tolton16201420676
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves0-10-074/7476/76
Tolton2-10-0211/211196/196
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)20426-63
CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)17318-114
Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)17801-12
Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)12404-62
Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)6111-25
Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)2002-25
Webster Groves
News