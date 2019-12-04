Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Tolton1313231766
Priory412121139
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Tolton1-00-066/6639/39
Priory0-10-039/3966/66
Tolton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Harrison Wilmsen (#50, Jr.)189-2200-35
Nick Murphy (#4, Sr.)41-10-22-21
Charlie Ferrick (#24, Sr.)42-80-10-21
Luke Kraemer (#33, Sr.)31-101-21
Tyler Moore (#3, Sr.)21-10-103
Michael Spencer (#11, Sr.)21-200-25
Gabe Kemna (#21, Jr.)21-1000
Myles Kee (#10, Jr.)10-201-22

