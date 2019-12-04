|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Tolton
|13
|13
|23
|17
|66
|Priory
|4
|12
|12
|11
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Tolton
|1-0
|0-0
|66/66
|39/39
|Priory
|0-1
|0-0
|39/39
|66/66
|Tolton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Harrison Wilmsen (#50, Jr.)
|18
|9-22
|0
|0-3
|5
|Nick Murphy (#4, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|Charlie Ferrick (#24, Sr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|Luke Kraemer (#33, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Tyler Moore (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|Michael Spencer (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|5
|Gabe Kemna (#21, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Myles Kee (#10, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|2