Box: Triad 55, Freeburg 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|15
|9
|19
|12
|55
|Freeburg
|7
|12
|11
|8
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|13-5
|4-1
|904/50
|729/40
|Freeburg
|10-7
|3-2
|963/54
|868/48
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Thompson (#34, 6-4, Fr.)
|19
|5-7
|3-6
|0
|1
|McGrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Sr.)
|15
|6-7
|1-2
|0
|1
|AJ Mills (#32, 6-2, Sr.)
|11
|1-2
|2-4
|3-3
|3
|Jake Stewart (#2, 6-5, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|Aydin Hitt (#11, 5-10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Triad
|Individual stats Have not been reported.