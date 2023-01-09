 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Triad 55, Freeburg 38

1234Final
Triad159191255
Freeburg71211838
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad13-54-1904/50729/40
Freeburg10-73-2963/54868/48

TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Thompson (#34, 6-4, Fr.)195-73-601
McGrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Sr.)156-71-201
AJ Mills (#32, 6-2, Sr.)111-22-43-33
Jake Stewart (#2, 6-5, Sr.)72-21-101
Aydin Hitt (#11, 5-10, Sr.)301-300
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
