Box: Triad 62, Althoff 54

1234Final
Althoff000054
Triad000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff6-90-3855/57905/60
Triad10-43-1710/47603/40

Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Winslow (#1, 6-5, So.)188-1102-51
Aydin Hitt (#11, 5-10, Sr.)142-33-81-20
McGrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Sr.)135-60-13-63
Jake Stewart (#2, 6-5, Sr.)82-31-21-20
Tyler Thompson (#34, 6-4, Fr.)63-40-10-20
AJ Mills (#32, 6-2, Sr.)301-100
