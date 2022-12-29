Box: Triad 62, Althoff 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Triad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|6-9
|0-3
|855/57
|905/60
|Triad
|10-4
|3-1
|710/47
|603/40
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew Winslow (#1, 6-5, So.)
|18
|8-11
|0
|2-5
|1
|Aydin Hitt (#11, 5-10, Sr.)
|14
|2-3
|3-8
|1-2
|0
|McGrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Sr.)
|13
|5-6
|0-1
|3-6
|3
|Jake Stewart (#2, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|2-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|Tyler Thompson (#34, 6-4, Fr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|AJ Mills (#32, 6-2, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0