Box: Triad 65, Civic Memorial 31

1234Final
Civic Memorial1991231
Triad920251165
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial11-132-51255/521332/56
Triad20-56-11320/55963/40

Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aydin Hitt (#11, 5-10, Sr.)151-34-61-21
McGrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Sr.)126-70-102
Tyler Thompson (#34, 6-4, Fr.)114-41-301
Jake Stewart (#2, 6-5, Sr.)72-30-13-51
Ethan Stewart (#10, 6-1, So.)602-200
AJ Mills (#32, 6-2, Sr.)51-11-304
Brady Coon (#23, 6-1, Jr.)301-100
Ben Winslow (#21, 6-7, Sr.)21-1001
Donny Becker (#22, 6-2, Jr.)21-1000
Owen Droy (#14, 6-2, Jr.)21-20-102
