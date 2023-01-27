Box: Triad 65, Civic Memorial 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|1
|9
|9
|12
|31
|Triad
|9
|20
|25
|11
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|11-13
|2-5
|1255/52
|1332/56
|Triad
|20-5
|6-1
|1320/55
|963/40
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aydin Hitt (#11, 5-10, Sr.)
|15
|1-3
|4-6
|1-2
|1
|McGrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Sr.)
|12
|6-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Tyler Thompson (#34, 6-4, Fr.)
|11
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|Jake Stewart (#2, 6-5, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|0-1
|3-5
|1
|Ethan Stewart (#10, 6-1, So.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|0
|AJ Mills (#32, 6-2, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|Brady Coon (#23, 6-1, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Ben Winslow (#21, 6-7, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Donny Becker (#22, 6-2, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Owen Droy (#14, 6-2, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2