1234Final
Breese Central1013191355
Triad1716152068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central2-40-0303/50349/58
Triad4-10-0304/51278/46
Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Cox (#4, 6-3, G, Sr.)3310-162-37-102
Michael Tentis (#13, 6-3, Sr.)145-51-21-31
Nate Winslow (#1, 6-4, Sr.)135-703-43
Kile Crook (#3, 5-11, Jr.)301-100
Jarod Willis (#10, 5-10, Sr.)20-20-12-20
Wally Good (#21, 6-5, Jr.)20-302-43
Sam Yager (#30, 5-10, Jr.)10-101-21

