|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|10
|13
|19
|13
|55
|Triad
|17
|16
|15
|20
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|2-4
|0-0
|303/50
|349/58
|Triad
|4-1
|0-0
|304/51
|278/46
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Cox (#4, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|33
|10-16
|2-3
|7-10
|2
|Michael Tentis (#13, 6-3, Sr.)
|14
|5-5
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|Nate Winslow (#1, 6-4, Sr.)
|13
|5-7
|0
|3-4
|3
|Kile Crook (#3, 5-11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jarod Willis (#10, 5-10, Sr.)
|2
|0-2
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Wally Good (#21, 6-5, Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-4
|3
|Sam Yager (#30, 5-10, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1