Box: Triad 71, Mascoutah 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|9
|11
|22
|23
|65
|Triad
|15
|20
|12
|24
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|15-15
|7-2
|1674/56
|1586/53
|Triad
|22-8
|8-1
|1804/60
|1583/53
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Cox (#4, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|26
|8-16
|2-5
|4-6
|2
|Michael Tentis (#13, 6-3, Sr.)
|11
|1-3
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|Nate Winslow (#1, 6-4, Sr.)
|10
|5-7
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Sam Yager (#30, 5-10, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Wally Good (#21, 6-5, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Kile Crook (#3, 5-11, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|0
|Jarod Willis (#10, 5-10, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Carson Milligan (#2, 5-10, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|3