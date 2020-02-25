Box: Triad 71, Mascoutah 65
Box: Triad 71, Mascoutah 65

  
1234Final
Mascoutah911222365
Triad1520122471
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah15-157-21674/561586/53
Triad22-88-11804/601583/53
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Cox (#4, 6-3, G, Sr.)268-162-54-62
Michael Tentis (#13, 6-3, Sr.)111-33-50-20
Nate Winslow (#1, 6-4, Sr.)105-70-10-10
Sam Yager (#30, 5-10, Jr.)72-303-41
Wally Good (#21, 6-5, Jr.)63-4000
Kile Crook (#3, 5-11, Jr.)602-500
Jarod Willis (#10, 5-10, Sr.)31-101-20
Carson Milligan (#2, 5-10, Sr.)21-200-13
