Box: Trinity 58, Duchesne 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|8
|11
|21
|18
|58
|Duchesne
|11
|16
|9
|7
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|18-5
|5-1
|1430/62
|1320/57
|Duchesne
|7-15
|1-5
|954/41
|1122/49
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cam Lee (#3, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0-1
|2
|Ryan Gancarz (#5, 6-0, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kyle Fischer (#12, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Mark Yarborough (#20, 6-0, PG, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amorion Oliphant (#1, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mitchell DeGuentz (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4