Box: Trinity 58, Duchesne 43
Box: Trinity 58, Duchesne 43

1234Final
Trinity811211858
Duchesne11169743
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity18-55-11430/621320/57
Duchesne7-151-5954/411122/49
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Cam Lee (#3, 6-0, G, Fr.)14420-12
Ryan Gancarz (#5, 6-0, G, So.)102200
Kyle Fischer (#12, 6-4, G, Sr.)84004
Mark Yarborough (#20, 6-0, PG, So.)63000
Amorion Oliphant (#1, 5-9, G, Fr.)30100
Mitchell DeGuentz (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)21004
Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/71. Collinsville (23-1) def. Granite City (11-10), 51-48 today.2. Francis Howell (19-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (7-11) ,…

