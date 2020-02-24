Box: Trinity 79, Medicine and Bioscience 33
1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience41213433
Trinity1629191579
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience3-131-3627/39944/59
Trinity22-57-11714/1071507/94
Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaron Brady (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)177-80-23-45
Jeremiah Jones (#10, 6-5, F, Sr.)135-903-62
Jordan Fulton (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)125-702-22
Josh Luster (#4, 6-3, G, Sr.)103-81-101-24
Floyd Lyles-Tannan (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)84-80-102
David Reid (#32, 6-2, G/F, Sr.)51-303-60
Ryan Kalkbrenner (#11, 7-0, F/C, Sr.)52-201-21
Will Johnson (#1, 5-11, G, Jr.)52-301-33
Zach Patterson (6-0, G, Sr.)42-30-101
