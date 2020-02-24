Box: Trinity 79, Medicine and Bioscience 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|4
|12
|13
|4
|33
|Trinity
|16
|29
|19
|15
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|3-13
|1-3
|627/39
|944/59
|Trinity
|22-5
|7-1
|1714/107
|1507/94
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aaron Brady (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|17
|7-8
|0-2
|3-4
|5
|Jeremiah Jones (#10, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|13
|5-9
|0
|3-6
|2
|Jordan Fulton (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-2
|2
|Josh Luster (#4, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|10
|3-8
|1-10
|1-2
|4
|Floyd Lyles-Tannan (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-8
|0-1
|0
|2
|David Reid (#32, 6-2, G/F, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|0
|3-6
|0
|Ryan Kalkbrenner (#11, 7-0, F/C, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Will Johnson (#1, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|3
|Zach Patterson (6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1