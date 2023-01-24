Box: Troy Buchanan 48, Francis Howell 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|9
|13
|11
|15
|48
|Francis Howell
|10
|11
|18
|7
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|13-3
|4-0
|962/60
|692/43
|Francis Howell
|11-8
|3-1
|1025/64
|878/55
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|4
|Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|4
|Andrew Moore (#2, 6-1, G, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|2
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|0
|7-8
|1
|Evan Creech (#24, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.