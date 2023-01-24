 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Troy Buchanan 48, Francis Howell 46

  • 0
1234Final
Troy Buchanan913111548
Francis Howell101118746
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan13-34-0962/60692/43
Francis Howell11-83-11025/64878/55

People are also reading…

Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)111303
Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Sr.)10304-44
Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)10402-24
Andrew Moore (#2, 6-1, G, So.)9303-32
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)7007-81
Evan Creech (#24, 6-2, F, Sr.)1001-20
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News