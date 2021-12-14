 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Troy Buchanan 51, Fort Zumwalt West 49
0 comments

Box: Troy Buchanan 51, Fort Zumwalt West 49

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345Final
Troy Buchanan1181391051
Fort Zumwalt West79817849
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan6-11-1420/60360/51
Fort Zumwalt West2-20-1216/31199/28
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)271203-62
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)10024-43
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)9121-22
Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)42003
Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)1001-31
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News