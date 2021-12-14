Box: Troy Buchanan 51, Fort Zumwalt West 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|11
|8
|13
|9
|10
|51
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7
|9
|8
|17
|8
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|6-1
|1-1
|420/60
|360/51
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-2
|0-1
|216/31
|199/28
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|27
|12
|0
|3-6
|2
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|0
|2
|4-4
|3
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|2
|Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
