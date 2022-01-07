 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 58, Holt 35
1234Final
Troy Buchanan171481958
Holt6318835
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan10-32-1785/60688/53
Holt5-91-2730/56843/65
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)21609-132
Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)12600-23
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)102204
Andrew Moore (#2, 5-8, G, Fr.)81200
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)51103
Evan Creech (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)21001
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
