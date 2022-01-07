Box: Troy Buchanan 58, Holt 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|17
|14
|8
|19
|58
|Holt
|6
|3
|18
|8
|35
-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
-
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
-
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Daily performances
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|10-3
|2-1
|785/60
|688/53
|Holt
|5-9
|1-2
|730/56
|843/65
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|21
|6
|0
|9-13
|2
|Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-2
|3
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Andrew Moore (#2, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Evan Creech (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.