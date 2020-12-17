 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Troy Buchanan 66, Palmyra 35
0 comments

Box: Troy Buchanan 66, Palmyra 35

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Palmyra8961235
Troy Buchanan202020666
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Palmyra0-10-035/3566/66
Troy Buchanan3-21-1343/343277/277
Palmyra
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)15421-33
Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)153300
Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)11501-22
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)9114-61
Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)51103
Konnor Calvin (#32, 6-1, G, Sr.)5012-21
Cooper Geisendorfer (#21, 6-3, F, Sr.)4102-21
Tyler Moore (#10, 6-1, G, So.)2002-22
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports