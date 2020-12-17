Box: Troy Buchanan 66, Palmyra 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Palmyra
|8
|9
|6
|12
|35
|Troy Buchanan
|20
|20
|20
|6
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Palmyra
|0-1
|0-0
|35/35
|66/66
|Troy Buchanan
|3-2
|1-1
|343/343
|277/277
|Palmyra
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-3
|3
|Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|2
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-6
|1
|Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Konnor Calvin (#32, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Cooper Geisendorfer (#21, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Tyler Moore (#10, 6-1, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
