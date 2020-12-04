Box: Troy Buchanan 70, Holt 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|16
|17
|12
|25
|70
|Holt
|8
|14
|13
|25
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|1-1
|0-0
|136/68
|134/67
|Holt
|1-2
|0-0
|164/82
|186/93
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|19
|0
|3
|10-12
|3
|Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|18
|6
|0
|6-6
|2
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-1, G, So.)
|13
|0
|4
|1-2
|1
|Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-2, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|4
|Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|4
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Wyatt Mcginnis (#42, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|26
|10
|1
|3-3
|4
|Zarius Looney (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-5
|4
|Danjiel Crump (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-5
|4
|Caden Moore (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ty Williams (5-10, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Connor Dalton (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|2
|Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Dallas Winner-Johnson (#11, 6-6, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
