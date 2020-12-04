 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 70, Holt 60
1234Final
Troy Buchanan1617122570
Holt814132560
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan1-10-0136/68134/67
Holt1-20-0164/82186/93
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)190310-123
Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)18606-62
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-1, G, So.)13041-21
Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-2, F, So.)5201-14
Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)5012-44
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)5201-25
Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)5201-23
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Wyatt Mcginnis (#42, 6-3, F, Sr.)261013-34
Zarius Looney (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)10402-54
Danjiel Crump (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)8302-54
Caden Moore (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)51102
Ty Williams (5-10, G, So.)3101-10
Connor Dalton (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)3010-12
Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)3101-25
Dallas Winner-Johnson (#11, 6-6, F, So.)21001
