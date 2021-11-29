Box: Troy Buchanan 73, Hickman 66

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hickman
|13
|19
|14
|20
|66
|Troy Buchanan
|16
|13
|21
|23
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hickman
|0-1
|0-0
|66/66
|73/73
|Troy Buchanan
|3-0
|0-0
|202/202
|164/164
|Hickman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cory Chostner (Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-1
|4
|Stroupe (#11)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Bonaparte (#3)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Richardson (#4)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|1
|Henry Wilson (Sr.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-6
|4
|Cooley (#25)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|2
|McNeil (#24)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|19
|3
|3
|4-4
|1
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-3
|1
|Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|2
|Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|2
|Andrew Moore (#2, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|0
