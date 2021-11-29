 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 73, Hickman 66
1234Final
Hickman1319142066
Troy Buchanan1613212373
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hickman0-10-066/6673/73
Troy Buchanan3-00-0202/202164/164
HickmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cory Chostner (Jr.)13321-14
Stroupe (#11)132301
Bonaparte (#3)105003
Richardson (#4)10122-21
Henry Wilson (Sr.)9114-64
Cooley (#25)7112-42
McNeil (#24)4011-22
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)19334-41
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)156100
Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)15701-31
Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)13601-22
Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)6104-42
Andrew Moore (#2, 5-8, G, Fr.)5110-10
