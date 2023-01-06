 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 74, Francis Howell Central 34

1234Final
Troy Buchanan182225974
Francis Howell Central31210934
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan9-31-0726/60551/46
Francis Howell Central0-100-1445/37609/51

Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)146-1202-33
Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)81-61-23-43
Nathan Rush (Jr.)63-4002
Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)20-202-20
Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)20-402-40
Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)200-12-20
