Box: Troy Buchanan 74, Francis Howell Central 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|18
|22
|25
|9
|74
|Francis Howell Central
|3
|12
|10
|9
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|9-3
|1-0
|726/60
|551/46
|Francis Howell Central
|0-10
|0-1
|445/37
|609/51
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|14
|6-12
|0
|2-3
|3
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|8
|1-6
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|2
|0-4
|0
|2-4
|0
|Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|0