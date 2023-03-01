|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|10
|6
|6
|13
|35
|Troy Buchanan
|17
|21
|33
|6
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-25
|1-9
|1215/45
|1669/62
|Troy Buchanan
|22-5
|9-1
|1661/62
|1204/45
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|4
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|7
|3-9
|0
|1-4
|1
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|6
|3-8
|0-3
|0
|1
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-2
|1
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Gio Slivinski (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.