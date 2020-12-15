 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 80, Fort Zumwalt West 46
Box: Troy Buchanan 80, Fort Zumwalt West 46

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West81915446
Troy Buchanan311723980
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West0-30-1115/38191/64
Troy Buchanan2-21-1277/92242/81
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)26271-12
Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)21245-64
Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-2, F, So.)84000
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)81203
Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)7301-20
Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)7210-23
Tyler Moore (#10, 6-1, G, So.)30102
