Box: Troy Buchanan 80, Fort Zumwalt West 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|8
|19
|15
|4
|46
|Troy Buchanan
|31
|17
|23
|9
|80
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0-3
|0-1
|115/38
|191/64
|Troy Buchanan
|2-2
|1-1
|277/92
|242/81
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|26
|2
|7
|1-1
|2
|Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|21
|2
|4
|5-6
|4
|Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-2, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|3
|Tyler Moore (#10, 6-1, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.