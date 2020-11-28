 Skip to main content
Box: Union 54, Pacific 50
Box: Union 54, Pacific 50

1234Final
Union915151554
Pacific159151150
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union2-10-0173/58179/60
Pacific1-20-093/31120/40
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)150502
Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)11214-51
Collin Gerdel (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)114100
Cooper Bailey (#1, 5-11, F, So.)6104-41
Tanner Hall (#15, 5-11, G, Jr.)60202
Lance Corum (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)5201-25
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Quin Blackburn (#2, 6-7, C, So.)147002
Jacob Sauvage (#1, 6-3, PG, Sr.)132305
Don'Ta Harris (6-3, SF, Sr.)10304-62
Gavin Bukowsky (#3, 5-10, SG, Sr.)72103
Gavin Racer (#23, 6-4, PF, Sr.)42001
Jack Meyer (#32, 6-2, SG, So.)2100-11
