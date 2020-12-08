 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Union 56, Cuba 20
0 comments

Box: Union 56, Cuba 20

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Cuba954220
Union146261056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cuba0-10-020/2056/56
Union3-20-0258/258262/262
Cuba
Individual stats Have not been reported.
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)135-71-60-21
Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)102-52-700
Lance Corum (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)63-6001
Collin Gerdel (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)63-1200-22
Liam Hughes (#12, 6-4, F, So.)63-3001
Tanner Hall (#15, 5-11, G, Jr.)51-11-500
Mason Bailey (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)42-30-201
Ryan Rapert (#11, 5-9, G, Fr.)42-40-100
Cooper Bailey (#1, 5-11, F, So.)21-3000
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports