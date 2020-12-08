Box: Union 56, Cuba 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cuba
|9
|5
|4
|2
|20
|Union
|14
|6
|26
|10
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cuba
|0-1
|0-0
|20/20
|56/56
|Union
|3-2
|0-0
|258/258
|262/262
|Cuba
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|13
|5-7
|1-6
|0-2
|1
|Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-7
|0
|0
|Lance Corum (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|1
|Collin Gerdel (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-12
|0
|0-2
|2
|Liam Hughes (#12, 6-4, F, So.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|1
|Tanner Hall (#15, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|Mason Bailey (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|Ryan Rapert (#11, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Cooper Bailey (#1, 5-11, F, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.