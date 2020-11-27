 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Union 66, Owensville 50
0 comments

Box: Union 66, Owensville 50

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Union1810211766
Owensville614111950
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union1-10-0119/60129/64
Owensville0-20-087/44145/72
Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OwensvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Derek Brandt (#21, 6-1, Jr.)143-71-65-81
Bryce Payne (#11, 6-2, So.)93-61-203
Logan Evans (#25, 5-11, Jr.)81-32-301
Landon Valley (#23, 6-1, Jr.)72-203-41
Tyler Heidbrink (#30, 6-3, Sr.)52-501-12
Will Lauth (#4, 5-10)30-11-400
Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, Jr.)21-1000
Zaid Epstein (#14, 5-8, Sr.)21-20-201
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports