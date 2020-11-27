Box: Union 66, Owensville 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|18
|10
|21
|17
|66
|Owensville
|6
|14
|11
|19
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|1-1
|0-0
|119/60
|129/64
|Owensville
|0-2
|0-0
|87/44
|145/72
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Owensville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Derek Brandt (#21, 6-1, Jr.)
|14
|3-7
|1-6
|5-8
|1
|Bryce Payne (#11, 6-2, So.)
|9
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|3
|Logan Evans (#25, 5-11, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|1
|Landon Valley (#23, 6-1, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|0
|3-4
|1
|Tyler Heidbrink (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-1
|2
|Will Lauth (#4, 5-10)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Zaid Epstein (#14, 5-8, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
