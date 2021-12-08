Box: University City 47, Parkway Central 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|6
|18
|9
|12
|45
|University City
|4
|12
|15
|16
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|2-2
|0-0
|221/55
|214/54
|University City
|6-1
|0-0
|406/102
|351/88
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|15
|5-8
|0-2
|5-9
|3
|Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|Jayden Creighton (#12, 6-3, F, Fr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|5
|Durrell Culton (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|4
|Tommy Tucker (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Jordan Hudson (#15, 6-1, F, So.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Demario Batteast (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Michael Rucks (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
