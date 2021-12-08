 Skip to main content
Box: University City 47, Parkway Central 45
1234Final
Parkway Central61891245
University City412151647
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central2-20-0221/55214/54
University City6-10-0406/102351/88
Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)155-80-25-93
Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, F, Sr.)72-41-10-33
Jayden Creighton (#12, 6-3, F, Fr.)63-7005
Durrell Culton (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)51-21-604
Tommy Tucker (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)51-11-201
Jordan Hudson (#15, 6-1, F, So.)41-102-41
Demario Batteast (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)31-101-21
Michael Rucks (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)21-1000
