Box: University City 54, Francis Howell 51
Box: University City 54, Francis Howell 51

12345Final
University City11111415354
Francis Howell2212710051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City6-00-0430/72330/55
Francis Howell4-21-0357/60321/54
University City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)19516-63
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)12313-33
Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)60202
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)5201-22
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)4102-34
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)30102
Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)21000
