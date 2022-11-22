Box: University City 61, Pacific 45

|Final
|Pacific
|45
|University City
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-1
|0-0
|95/48
|108/54
|University City
|1-0
|0-0
|61/30
|45/22
People are also reading…
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lee Williams (#20, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|15
|6-12
|1-3
|0
|3
|Jayden Creighton (#22, 6-4, F, So.)
|10
|4-4
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|Kobe Jones (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|10
|3-6
|0
|4-5
|4
|Miyel Taylor (#2, 6-0, G, So.)
|9
|2-5
|1-3
|2-2
|3
|Larryn Porter (#14, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|0
|Demario Batteast (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|3
|Donte Harris (#35, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Michael Rucks (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|2