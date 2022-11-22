 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: University City 61, Pacific 45

Final
Pacific45
University City61
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific1-10-095/48108/54
University City1-00-061/3045/22

Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lee Williams (#20, 6-4, F, Jr.)156-121-303
Jayden Creighton (#22, 6-4, F, So.)104-40-22-32
Kobe Jones (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)103-604-54
Miyel Taylor (#2, 6-0, G, So.)92-51-32-23
Larryn Porter (#14, 6-1, F, Sr.)81-12-600
Demario Batteast (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)63-4003
Donte Harris (#35, 6-4, F, Sr.)21-1003
Michael Rucks (#4, 5-10, G, So.)10-10-11-12
