 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: University City 61, Westminster 52
0 comments

Box: University City 61, Westminster 52

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
University City815152361
Westminster117171752
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City4-00-0298/74213/53
Westminster1-10-0108/27114/28
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)2910-101-26-113
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)144-61-13-52
Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)63-30-40-21
Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)63-400-44
Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)41-10-12-24
Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)21-20-100
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-2, G, So.)182-34-82-20
Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-4, F, Jr.)114-903-63
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)91-41-94-43
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)61-10-14-44
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Jr.)42-4005
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Jr.)42-3004
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports