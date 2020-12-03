Box: University City 61, Westminster 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|8
|15
|15
|23
|61
|Westminster
|11
|7
|17
|17
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|4-0
|0-0
|298/74
|213/53
|Westminster
|1-1
|0-0
|108/27
|114/28
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)
|29
|10-10
|1-2
|6-11
|3
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)
|14
|4-6
|1-1
|3-5
|2
|Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-4
|0-2
|1
|Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0-4
|4
|Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-2
|4
|Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-2, G, So.)
|18
|2-3
|4-8
|2-2
|0
|Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|11
|4-9
|0
|3-6
|3
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|1-4
|1-9
|4-4
|3
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-1
|0-1
|4-4
|4
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|5
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
