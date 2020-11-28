Box: University City 69, Fort Zumwalt North 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|16
|18
|17
|18
|69
|Fort Zumwalt North
|8
|7
|14
|19
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|3-0
|0-0
|237/79
|161/54
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2-1
|0-0
|105/35
|121/40
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)
|27
|12
|0
|3-5
|2
|Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)
|18
|4
|2
|4-4
|2
|Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0
|Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Terran Hayes (#50, 6-4, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-5
|3
|Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|3
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|3
|Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Josh Bauer (#15, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Dylan Trice (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tyson White (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
