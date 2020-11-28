 Skip to main content
Box: University City 69, Fort Zumwalt North 48
Box: University City 69, Fort Zumwalt North 48

1234Final
University City1618171869
Fort Zumwalt North87141948
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City3-00-0237/79161/54
Fort Zumwalt North2-10-0105/35121/40
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)271203-52
Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)18424-42
Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)7112-20
Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)6202-22
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)63004
Terran Hayes (#50, 6-4, Sr.)3101-10
Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)2002-22
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
KJ Lee (#3, 6-7, G, Sr.)19614-53
Drake Stevenson (#10, 6-6, F, Sr.)11221-23
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, G, Jr.)7112-43
Tyler Edwards (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)4102-24
Josh Bauer (#15, 6-0, G, Jr.)2100-10
Dylan Trice (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)21000
George Prouhet (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)21001
Tyson White (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)1001-21
Sports