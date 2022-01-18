Box: University City 71, Clayton 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|19
|13
|17
|22
|71
|Clayton
|12
|13
|22
|12
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|8-6
|0-0
|714/51
|692/49
|Clayton
|5-8
|0-0
|724/52
|745/53
|University City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Fauss (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|13
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|4
|Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)
|13
|3-5
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|Eric Lytle (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-7
|0-2
|3-4
|3
|Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Alex Vidal (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Adam Gallegoes (#15, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
