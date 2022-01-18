 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: University City 71, Clayton 59
Box: University City 71, Clayton 59

1234Final
University City1913172271
Clayton1213221259
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City8-60-0714/51692/49
Clayton5-80-0724/52745/53
University City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Fauss (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)132-33-604
Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)133-52-21-23
Eric Lytle (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)93-70-23-43
Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)92-51-22-22
Alex Vidal (#14, 5-10, G, So.)81-22-302
DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)52-401-23
Adam Gallegoes (#15, 6-0, G, So.)21-10-100
