Box: University City 74, CBC 68
1234Final
University City1017153274
CBC1115152768
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City14-31-01146/67884/52
CBC12-34-1997/59814/48
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)188-80-12-62
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)173-41-38-83
Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)15505-64
Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)92-71-32-44
Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)61-20-14-50
Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)60-12-602
Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)301-200
University City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
