 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: University City 77, Normandy 55
0 comments

Box: University City 77, Normandy 55

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Normandy1313121755
University City1724162077
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy0-20-0114/57153/76
University City8-20-0672/336542/271
Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)247-100-210-103
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)184-72-24-80
Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)81-41-33-42
Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)72-80-13-61
Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)52-301-20
Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)51-11-201
Durrell Culton (#4, 5-10, Jr.)42-2001
Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, Sr.)30-31-10-21
Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)200-22-24
Lucas Dean (#44, 6-5, Jr.)10-101-41
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports