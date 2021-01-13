Box: University City 77, Normandy 55

|1
|Final
|Normandy
|13
|13
|12
|17
|55
|University City
|17
|24
|16
|20
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|0-2
|0-0
|114/57
|153/76
|University City
|8-2
|0-0
|672/336
|542/271
|Normandy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)
|24
|7-10
|0-2
|10-10
|3
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)
|18
|4-7
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)
|8
|1-4
|1-3
|3-4
|2
|Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|7
|2-8
|0-1
|3-6
|1
|Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Durrell Culton (#4, 5-10, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Lucas Dean (#44, 6-5, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-4
|1