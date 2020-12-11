 Skip to main content
Box: University City 78, Parkway North 66
1234Final
University City1318252278
Parkway North1023132066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City5-00-0376/75279/56
Parkway North3-20-0297/59262/52
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)247-81-27-112
Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)145-80-24-53
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)133-70-27-112
Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)113-31-42-21
Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)72-303-85
Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)61-21-31-21
Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)301-300
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)20531-31
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)19705-83
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)14511-25
Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)51101
David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)51105
Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)30104
