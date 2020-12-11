Box: University City 78, Parkway North 66

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|13
|18
|25
|22
|78
|Parkway North
|10
|23
|13
|20
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|5-0
|0-0
|376/75
|279/56
|Parkway North
|3-2
|0-0
|297/59
|262/52
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|24
|7-8
|1-2
|7-11
|2
|Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)
|14
|5-8
|0-2
|4-5
|3
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)
|13
|3-7
|0-2
|7-11
|2
|Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)
|11
|3-3
|1-4
|2-2
|1
|Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|0
|3-8
|5
|Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|20
|5
|3
|1-3
|1
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|19
|7
|0
|5-8
|3
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-2
|5
|Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.