Box: University City 79, Union 53
1234Final
Union712122253
University City2117231879
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union0-10-053/5379/79
University City1-00-079/7953/53
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)20433-54
Cooper Bailey (#1, 5-11, F, So.)84000
Nkosi Hanley (#3, 6-3, G, Fr.)7301-33
Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)6202-51
Tanner Hall (#15, 5-11, G, Jr.)5110-12
Lance Corum (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)42005
Mason Bailey (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)30101
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)168002
Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)14602-43
Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)13132-20
Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)9212-33
Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)9310-23
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)8302-41
Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)60201
Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, Sr.)42002
