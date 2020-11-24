Box: University City 79, Union 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|7
|12
|12
|22
|53
|University City
|21
|17
|23
|18
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|0-1
|0-0
|53/53
|79/79
|University City
|1-0
|0-0
|79/79
|53/53
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matthew Seely (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|20
|4
|3
|3-5
|4
|Cooper Bailey (#1, 5-11, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nkosi Hanley (#3, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|3
|Kaden Motley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-5
|1
|Tanner Hall (#15, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|2
|Lance Corum (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Mason Bailey (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|0
|Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|3
|Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-2
|3
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.