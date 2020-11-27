 Skip to main content
Box: University City 88, Washington 60
Box: University City 88, Washington 60

1234Final
University City2123222288
Washington918181560
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City2-00-0167/84113/56
Washington1-10-0139/70125/62
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)24542-23
Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)211001-12
Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)12313-41
Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)12411-33
Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)81201
Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)51103
Durrell Culton (#4, 5-10, Jr.)30100
Aaron Hall (#40, 6-0, Sr.)21001
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)1001-23
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zac Coulter (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)20524-44
Todd Bieg (#33, 6-7, F, Sr.)10304-42
Alex Zanin (#4, 6-3, G, Jr.)9303-41
Jack Lackman (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)8022-20
Mark Hensley (#5, 6-4, F, So.)7203-42
Jarrett Hamlett (#24, 5-11, G, Sr.)30101
Jason Sides (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)3101-22
Tags

