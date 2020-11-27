Box: University City 88, Washington 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|21
|23
|22
|22
|88
|Washington
|9
|18
|18
|15
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|2-0
|0-0
|167/84
|113/56
|Washington
|1-1
|0-0
|139/70
|125/62
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Ming (#14, 6-5, Sr.)
|24
|5
|4
|2-2
|3
|Jalen Hampton (#15, 6-7, Sr.)
|21
|10
|0
|1-1
|2
|Barry Thomas (#12, 6-1, So.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|1
|Carleton Thomas (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-3
|3
|Bryce Spiller (#10, 6-2, Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Justin Holland (#23, 5-9, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Durrell Culton (#4, 5-10, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Aaron Hall (#40, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zac Coulter (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|20
|5
|2
|4-4
|4
|Todd Bieg (#33, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|2
|Alex Zanin (#4, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Jack Lackman (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|0
|Mark Hensley (#5, 6-4, F, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Jarrett Hamlett (#24, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jason Sides (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.