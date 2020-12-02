 Skip to main content
Box: Valle Catholic 64, Jefferson 39
1234Final
Valle Catholic000064
Jefferson000039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valle Catholic2-00-0137/6889/44
Jefferson0-30-0107/54178/89
Valle Catholic
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colton Richardson (#55, 6-3, G, Jr.)92-71-22-62
Colby Ott (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)81-32-60-24
Drew Breeze (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)81-12-402
Ethan Boyer (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)30-21-102
Masen Wilson (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)30-41-401
Will Schnitzler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-3003
Daylen Whitener (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)21-9001
Dawson Jakoubek (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)21-3003
Will Breeze (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-10-200
