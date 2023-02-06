|Final
|North County
|61
|Valle Catholic
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|10-10
|1-3
|1205/60
|1171/59
|Valle Catholic
|8-4
|0-0
|764/38
|683/34
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layne Wigger (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|22
|7-17
|2-6
|2-2
|2
|Jobe Smith (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|20
|5-6
|3-5
|1-2
|4
|Kooper Kekec (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|10
|3-8
|1-2
|1-3
|5
|Drew Johnson (#23, 5-11, Fr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|Grant Mullins (#24, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Zane Huff (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.