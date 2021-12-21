Box: Valle Catholic 66, Herculaneum 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Valle Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|3-3
|0-0
|339/56
|324/54
|Valle Catholic
|1-2
|0-0
|181/30
|215/36
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)
|17
|8-10
|0
|1-2
|4
|Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)
|12
|5-9
|0-1
|2-6
|2
|Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)
|10
|5-8
|0-3
|0
|5
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, Jr.)
|7
|1-4
|1-5
|2-2
|2
|Gage Meyers (#4, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|4
|Jacob Moreland (#52, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson Dearing (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
