Box: Valle Catholic 66, Herculaneum 59
1234Final
Herculaneum000059
Valle Catholic000066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum3-30-0339/56324/54
Valle Catholic1-20-0181/30215/36
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)178-1001-24
Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)125-90-12-62
Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)105-80-305
Ethan Hoskins (#14, Jr.)71-41-52-22
Gage Meyers (#4, Jr.)41-302-20
Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)30-21-302
Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)21-30-204
Jacob Moreland (#52, So.)21-1002
Jackson Dearing (#11, Jr.)21-1000
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
