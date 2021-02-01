 Skip to main content
Box: Valle Catholic 69, Herculaneum 46
Box: Valle Catholic 69, Herculaneum 46

1234Final
Valle Catholic2411201469
Herculaneum91381646
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valle Catholic6-30-0553/61452/50
Herculaneum3-110-2675/75808/90
Valle Catholic
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)136-90-11-24
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)602-302
Jacob Moreland (#52, 5-11, C, Fr.)62-302-21
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)52-601-13
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)42-50-10-22
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, F, So.)42-3000
Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-2, F, So.)42-4002
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)21-10-101
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, G, So.)21-50-202
