Box: Valle Catholic 69, Herculaneum 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valle Catholic
|24
|11
|20
|14
|69
|Herculaneum
|9
|13
|8
|16
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valle Catholic
|6-3
|0-0
|553/61
|452/50
|Herculaneum
|3-11
|0-2
|675/75
|808/90
|Valle Catholic
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|13
|6-9
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|2
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 5-11, C, Fr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|5
|2-6
|0
|1-1
|3
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, F, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-2, F, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, G, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0-2
|0
|2