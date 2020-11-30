Box: Valle Catholic 73, Herculaneum 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Valle Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|0-2
|0-0
|108/54
|137/68
|Valle Catholic
|1-0
|0-0
|73/36
|50/25
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|17
|4-8
|3-7
|0-1
|2
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-9
|0
|3
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|8
|3-5
|0
|2-5
|3
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|6
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|1
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.