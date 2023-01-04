 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Valley Caledonia 66, New Haven 44

1234Final
New Haven910151044
Valley Caledonia2016121866
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Haven3-80-2387/35574/52
Valley Caledonia3-10-0272/25239/22

New HavenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Rethemeyer (#21, 6-3, F, Sr.)2110-1401-41
Emmett Panhorst (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)93-51-50-11
Andrew Noelke (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)94-801-14
David Otten (#12, 5-10 , G, Sr.)31-301-11
Luke Strubberg (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)20-50-42-32
New Haven
Individual stats Have not been reported.
