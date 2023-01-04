Box: Valley Caledonia 66, New Haven 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Haven
|9
|10
|15
|10
|44
|Valley Caledonia
|20
|16
|12
|18
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Haven
|3-8
|0-2
|387/35
|574/52
|Valley Caledonia
|3-1
|0-0
|272/25
|239/22
|New Haven
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Rethemeyer (#21, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|21
|10-14
|0
|1-4
|1
|Emmett Panhorst (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-5
|0-1
|1
|Andrew Noelke (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-1
|4
|David Otten (#12, 5-10 , G, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-1
|1
|Luke Strubberg (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-5
|0-4
|2-3
|2
|New Haven
|Individual stats Have not been reported.